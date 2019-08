Aug 26 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* HAS RESOLVED TO FURTHER DOWNSIZE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* TO ELIMATE POSITIONS OF CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

* PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT - TO ALSO ELIMINATE POSITIONS OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AIR FREIGHT AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, OCEAN FREIGHT