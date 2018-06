June 13 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT SAYS INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDING AND LOGISTICS TO ACQUIRE NEWPORT CARGO S.A

* COMPANIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL

* ONCE DEAL IS CLOSED, CALVO WILL JOIN PANALPINA AND BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPANY’S AIR FREIGHT OPERATIONS IN ARGENTINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: