BRIEF-Panariagroup Q1 Net Loss Widens To EUR 1.7 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche SpA :

* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 92.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 102.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVERSIFICATION MADE IT POSSIBLE TO CONTAIN LOSS OF TURNOVER IN QUARTER

* INVESTMENT BUDGET FOR 2020 HAS ALSO BEEN AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MANY PROJECTS

* APRIL 2020 ALONE ENDED WITH A 45% DROP IN TURNOVER YEAR/YEAR

* RESORTS TO SUPPORT MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS, WITH REFERENCE TO PERSONNEL COSTS