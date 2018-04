BRIEF-Panasonic Announces Agreement With U.S. DOJ And SEC Regarding Avionics Business Of Its U.S. Unit

April 30 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp:

* PANASONIC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGARDING THE AVIONICS BUSINESS OF ITS U.S. SUBSIDIARY

* PANASONIC - PAYMENTS TO U.S. GOVERNMENT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* PANASONIC - PANASONIC AVIONICS AGREED TO ENGAGE AN INDEPENDENT COMPLIANCE MONITOR FOR A PERIOD OF 2 YRS, AFTER WHICH IT WILL SELF-REPORT FOR 1 YEAR