Feb 26 (Reuters) - Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 28.8 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 267.3 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 287.9 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 24 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA MAY EXPOSE COMPANY TO SUPPLY CHAIN RISKS Source text here Further company coverage: