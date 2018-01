Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION :

* PANASONIC RECALLS FLAT SCREEN TELEVISIONS AND SWIVEL STANDS DUE TO TIP-OVER HAZARD

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS PANASONIC RECALLS ABOUT 755 UNITS OF FLAT SCREEN TELEVISIONS AND SWIVEL STANDS IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: