BRIEF-Pancontinental Oil & Gas Nl Says 50% Reduction In CEO Salary And Non-Executive Director Fees

April 9 (Reuters) - Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL:

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - 50% REDUCTION- CEO SALARY AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - 25% REDUCTION- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND STAFF SALARIES

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - SUSPENSION OF CONSULTANCY ENGAGEMENTS

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - REDUCTION OF CORPORATE AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURE WHERE POSSIBLE

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - BELIEVES ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE FELT FOR SEVERAL YEARS

* PANCONTINENTAL OIL & GAS NL - VIRUS AS WELL AS LOW OIL PRICES LIKELY TO AFFECT PANCONTINENTAL’S ACTIVITIES FOR SOME TIME TO COME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: