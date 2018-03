BRIEF-Pandora ‍Board Approves Long-Term Management Incentive Programme For 2018​

March 15 (Reuters) - PANDORA SAYS:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAMME FOR 2018​

* ‍PROGRAMME INCLUDES POTENTIAL GRANT OF UP TO 17,306 STOCK OPTIONS TO COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND 101,151 STOCK OPTIONS TO KEY EMPLOYEES

* THE GRANT IS SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE TARGETS RELATED TO REVENUE GROWTH AND ACCUMULATED EBITDA OVER THE PERIOD OF 2018 TO 2020, MEASURED IN FIXED CURRENCY​

* ‍COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE IN REVENUE OF 10% AND A MINIMUM AGGREGATED YEARLY EBITDA MARGIN OF 34% ARE REQUIRED TO RELEASE ALL STOCK OPTIONS​

* ‍IF REVENUE GROWTH IS BELOW 7% AND AGGREGATED EBITDA MARGIN BELOW 34% NO STOCK OPTIONS ARE RELEASED UNDER PROGRAMME

* THE STOCK OPTIONS ARE GRANTED AT 1% OF THE AVERAGE MARKET PRICE OF THE PANDORA SHARE FIVE DAYS PRIOR TO THE GRANT IN Q1 2021​

* ‍MARKET VALUE OF TOTAL PROGRAMME IS APPROXIMATELY DKK 70 MILLION

* IF THE PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS ARE MET MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT ARE SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL 2 YEAR VESTING PERIOD BEFORE THE STOCK OPTIONS CAN BE EXERCISED.​