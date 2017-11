Nov 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ANDERS COLDING FRIIS SAID IN AN INTERVIEW:

* 2017 SALES GUIDANCE SET AT LOWER END OF RANGE DUE TO CURRENCY HEADWINDS, IMPACT OF U.S. HURRICANES

* U.S. Q3 SALES LESS DRIVEN BY PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY THAN IN Q3‘16 FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)