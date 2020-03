BRIEF-Pandora CEO says 30 out of 240 shops in China still closed due to coronavirus

March 4 (Reuters) - Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik says in interview:

* CEO SAYS AROUND 30 OF 240 SHOPS IN CHINA STILL CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS; 100 SHOPS IN CHINA WERE CLOSED AT PEAK BUT CUSTOMERS NOW SLOWLY RETURNING

* CEO SAYS LESS THAN 10 SHOPS HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN ITALY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CEO SAYS CO WILL REASSESS 2020 GUIDANCE AFTER Q1, BUT IF CHINESE MARKET CONTINUES AT CURRENT PACE IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GUIDANCE

* CEO SAYS TWO PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN THAILAND OPERATING AT FULL CAPACITY