May 5 (Reuters) - Pandora ceo alexander lacik says in interview:

* HE EXPECTS SEQUENTIAL REOPENING OF STORES IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE DURING MAY FOLLOWED BY UK STORES IN JUNE

* HE IS ENCOURAGED BY ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 300% IN APRIL

* CONSUMERS IN GERMANY HAVE QUICKLY RETURNED TO PHYSICAL STORES AFTER REOPENING IN LATE-APRIL; IN CHINA CONSUMERS HAVE BEEN MUCH MORE CAUTIOUS AFTER STORES REOPENED SOME 10 WEEKS AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)