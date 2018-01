BRIEF-Pandora Expects ‍Group EBITDA Margin In Period 2018-2022 To Be Around 35%​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - PANDORA:

* PRESENTS 2022 STRATEGY AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* - AMBITION TO INCREASE REVENUE ANNUALLY IN PERIOD 2018-2022 WITH 7-10% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* - MAINTAINING A SOLID EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 35% BEGINNING FROM 2018

* - WILL SIGNIFICANTLY GROW RINGS, EARRINGS AND NECKLACES & PENDANTS AND AIMS TO GENERATE AROUND 50% OF REVENUE FROM THOSE CATEGORIES BY 2022

* - EXPECTS TO ADD AROUND NET 200 CONCEPT STORES ANNUALLY IN 2018-2022

* SAYS ‍CAPEX , IN PERIOD 2018-2022, AS A PERCENTAGE OF ANNUAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 5%​

* TO ‍SPEND MORE THAN DKK 2.5 BILLION ON MARKETING, CORRESPONDING TO AROUND 8% OF REVENUE.​

