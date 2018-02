Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* FILES FOR STOCK SHELF - SEC FILING

* PANDORA MEDIA FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 480,000 SHARES OF CO‘S SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND ABOUT 62 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* PANDORA MEDIA - THE ABOUT 62 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON CONVERSION OF 480,000 SHARES OF SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK Source text (bit.ly/2HN4uFv) Further company coverage: