in 14 days
August 1, 2017 / 10:50 AM

BRIEF-Pandora Media plans to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* On June 27, 2017, announced plan to discontinue business activities in Australia and New Zealand‍​ - SEC filing

* Discontinuation of business in Australia and New Zealand led to reduction of headcount of approximately 50 employees

* Dissolution of Australia and New Zealand business operations expected to be completed in the three months ended September 30

* Do not expect restructuring charges from Australia and New Zealand to have a material impact on financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

