March 18 (Reuters) - Pandora A/S:

* REG-UPDATE ON STORE OPERATIONS

* ALL PHYSICAL O&O STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN ITALY, SPAIN, GERMANY AND FRANCE AMONGST OTHERS

* IN US, WILL AS OF WEDNESDAY CLOSE ALL PHYSICAL O&O STORES FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS

* MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN THAILAND AND ITS REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTRES CONTINUE TO RUN WITHOUT NOTABLE IMPACT FROM SITUATION