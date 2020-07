BRIEF-Pandora Says Total Sell-Out Growth And Organic Growth Ended Around -40% In Q2 2020

July 8 (Reuters) - Pandora A/S:

* PANDORA TRADING UPDATE FOR Q2 2020

* TOTAL SELL-OUT GROWTH AND ORGANIC GROWTH ENDED AROUND -40% IN Q2 2020 AND CONTINUED TO IMPROVE DURING QUARTER

* 86% OF PANDORA’S OWNED AND FRANCHISED CONCEPT STORES WERE OPEN AS OF 30 JUNE 2020

* PANDORA- Q2 2020 EBIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS IS EXPECTED TO BE ROUGHLY BREAKEVEN

* GROUP ORGANIC GROWTH AND TOTAL SELL-OUT GROWTH ENDED AT AROUND -40% IN Q2 2020

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS CONSEQUENTLY STILL SUSPENDED

* Q2 2020 EBIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED NEGATIVE EBIT COMMUNICATED IN EARLY MAY 2020

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN Q2 WAS MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED STORE CLOSURES EARLY IN QUARTER

* SEES POSITIVE AND DOUBLE-DIGIT H2 2020 EBIT MARGIN EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* ONLINE ORGANIC GROWTH WAS 176% IN Q2 2020