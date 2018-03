BRIEF-Pandora To Acquire Digital Audio Ad Tech Firm AdsWizz

March 21 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA TO ACQUIRE LEADING DIGITAL AUDIO AD TECH FIRM ADSWIZZ

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - ‍AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, ADSWIZZ WILL BECOME A SUBSIDIARY OF PANDORA​

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - ‍PANDORA AGREED TO PAY $145 MILLION IN A COMBINATION OF CASH AND STOCK​

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - ‍ACQUISITION DOES NOT CHANGE Q1 2018 GUIDANCE​

* PANDORA MEDIA INC - ‍VAN DE WYER WILL REMAIN CEO OF ADSWIZZ​ POST DEAL

* PANDORA MEDIA INC -UNDER DEAL TERMS, CO WILL PAY MINIMUM OF 50 % IN CASH & REMAINDER TO BE PAID, AT CO'S ELECTION, IN EITHER CASH OR STOCK​