March 28 (Reuters) - PANDOX AB:

* (PUBL) DIVESTS HOTEL PROPERTY IN KIRUNA

* PANDOX HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST HOTEL PROPERTY HOVMÄSTAREN 1 (SCANDIC FERRUM) IN KIRUNA FOR MSEK 286

‍BUYER IS STATE-OWNED MINING COMPANY LOUSSAVAARA-KIRUNAVAARA AB​