BRIEF-Pandox evaluates conditions to carry out directed share issue

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pandox:

* PANDOX EVALUATES THE CONDITIONS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS ‍HAS MANDATED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER, DNB MARKETS, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN TO EVALUATE CONDITIONS FOR A DIRECTED ISSUE OF NOT MORE THAN 10,000,000 CLASS B SHARES​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO USE POTENTIAL PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS AND INCREASE COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY TO ENABLE CONTINUED VALUE CREATION

* EIENDOMSSPAR SVERIGE AB AND CHRISTIAN SUNDT AB HAVE IN ADDITION EXPRESSED THEIR INTEREST IN SUBSCRIBING FOR SHARES CORRESPONDING TO NOT MORE THAN MSEK 225 IN TOTAL

* AMF HAS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN SUBSCRIBING FOR SHARES CORRESPONDING TO NOT MORE THAN MSEK 225

* ALECTA, HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AND SWEDBANK ROBUR HAVE FURTHER EXPRESSED INTEREST IN SUBSCRIBING FOR SHARES IN THE SHARE ISSUE​