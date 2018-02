Feb 15 (Reuters) - PANDOX AB:

* ‍OCT-DEC REVENUE FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 571 (458)​

* ‍OCT-DEC EBITDA AMOUNTED TO MSEK 597 (464).​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROPOSING A FY DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.40 (4.10) PER SHARE, TOTAL MSEK 737 (646).​