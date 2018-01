Jan 16 (Reuters) - PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA:

* SAYS SIGNS RENEWAL OF CONTRACT WITH ASTRAZENECA FARMACEUTICA SPAIN FOR ANOTHER 12 MONTHS

* WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE GENETIC ANALYSIS SERVICES IN LIQUID BIOPSY FOR HOSPITALS IN SPAIN Source text: bit.ly/2FKdlGY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)