April 9 (Reuters) - Pangaea Oncology SA:

* SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN

* SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES

* THIS CONTRACT IS FOR AN AMOUNT OF 149,000 EUROS OVER A PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS