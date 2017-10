Sept 18 (Reuters) - PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA:

* WINS GRANT OF 247,873 EUROS OF PROJECT ELBA (EUROPEAN LIQUID BIOPSIES ACADEMY), PART OF EUROPEAN PROGRAM OF GRANTS H2020 MARIE SKLODOWSKA-CURIE INNOVATIVE NETWORKS Source text: bit.ly/2h9sbyF

