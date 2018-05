May 7 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc:

* REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2018 RESULTS AND MID-YEAR RESERVE UPDATE

* Q2 REVENUE $11.42 MILLION

* QTRLY GAS PRODUCTION INCREASED 21% TO 2,107,921 MCF & OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED 24% TO 82,312 BARRELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: