April 9 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc:

* PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ‍ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS - sEC FILING​

* BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Ex12fj) Further company coverage: