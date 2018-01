Jan 9 (Reuters) - Panion Animal Health Ab:

* PANION ENTERS INTO SEK 9,5 MILLION FINANCING AND RECEIVES SEK 3 MILLION IN FIRST TRANCHE FINANCING

* ‍ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH NEW YORK BASED YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL​

* DIVIDEND SWEDEN AGREED TO PURCHASE SEK 500,000 OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES OF PANION ANIMAL HEALTH​

* ‍TWO AGREEMENTS TOGETHER RESULT IN A TOTAL FINANCING OF SEK 3,000,000 IN JANUARY.​