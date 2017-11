Nov 20 (Reuters) - PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG:

* PTA-NEWS: PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG: FIRE AT PANKL SYSTEMS AUSTRIA GMBH - FORGING SYSTEMS

* ‍ACCORDING TO CURRENT INFORMATION CAUSE WAS A DEFECT IN EXHAUST SYSTEM​

* ‍DAMAGE WAS LIMITED

* ‍WILL RESTORE DAMAGED FACILITIES WITHIN A FEW DAYS SO THAT THERE WILL BE NO SUPPLY SHORTAGE​