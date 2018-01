Jan 30 (Reuters) - PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG:

* ‍FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 5% TO EUR195.4M​

* FY EBIT AFTER NON-RECURRING START-UP EXPENSES DECREASED BY 11% TO EUR11.8M

* IN 2018, WE EXPECT REVENUES GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10%, ASSUMPTION BACKED BY A RECORD ORDER BOOK

* ‍WE EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS INCREASE IN 2018​

* ‍US CORPORATE TAX CHANGES CAUSED EXCEPTIONAL TAX EXPENSES OF EUR0.9M​

* ‍US CORPORATE TAX CHANGES CAUSED EXCEPTIONAL TAX EXPENSES OF EUR0.9M​

* FY NET PROFIT AT EUR5.7M AFTER DEDUCTION OF NET INTEREST RESULTS AND TAXES FROM EARNINGS