March 27 (Reuters) - Panoramic Resources Ltd:

* SAVANNAH NICKEL MINE CONTINUES TO OPERATE TO SCHEDULE AND CO MAINTAINS ITS FY20 FORECAST PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* CONCENTRATE SHIPMENTS ARE UNAFFECTED AND NEXT SHIPMENT REMAINS SCHEDULED FOR EARLY APRIL

* CO’S BROADER SUPPLY CHAIN ALSO REMAINS ROBUST AT THIS POINT

* PANORAMIC MAINTAINS ITS FY20 FORECAST PRODUCTION GUIDANCE