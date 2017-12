BRIEF-Panostaja Sells KotiSun Group To Fund Managed By CapMan

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PANOSTAJA OYJ:

* PANOSTAJA SELLS KOTISUN GROUP TO FUND MANAGED BY CAPMAN

* - KOTISUN GROUP‘S MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER IN COMPANY WITH THEIR SHARE OF 30%

* - TO SELL ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF KOTISUN GROUP OY TO CAPMAN BUYOUT X FUND MANAGED BY CAPMAN

* ‍ONCE DEAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED, PANOSTAJA GROUP WILL RECORD ABOUT MEUR 33 IN SALES PROFIT BEFORE TAXES.​

* - TOTAL DEBT-FREE SALE PRICE OF SHARES SOLD IS ESTIMATED TO BE EUR 88 MILLION

* PANOSTAJA - ITS SHARE AFTER DEDUCTION OF INTEREST-BEARING NET LIABILITIES AND COSTS RELATED TO SALE WILL BE ABOUT EUR 40.7 MILLION

* ‍PARTIES INVOLVED IN TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTING DEAL TO BE FINALIZED BY JANUARY 31, 2018​