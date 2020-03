March 27 (Reuters) - Panostaja Oyj:

* REG-PANOSTAJA OYJ WITHDRAWS ITS MARCH 11, 2020 OUTLOOK ESTIMATES FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANOSTAJA OYJ’S OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD HAS CHANGED WITH RAPID DETERIORATION OF OPERATING ENVIRONMENT DUE TO PROPAGATION OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)