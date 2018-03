March 19 (Reuters) - Pantaflix AG:

* TOTAL OUTPUT OF EUR 41.5 MILLION IN FY 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.6 MILLION)

* FY PRELIMINARY OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) OF EUR 17.7 MILLION IN FY 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.2 MILLION)

* FY PRE-TAX RESULT (EBT) OF EUR 2.3 MILLION, REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS PR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)