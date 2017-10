BRIEF-Pantaflix H1 EBITDA swings to profit of EUR 8.5 mln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - PANTAFLIX AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PANTAFLIX AG: PUBLICATION OF 2017 HALF-YEAR REPORT - OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PROGRESS IN VOD BUSINESS MUCH BETTER THAN FORECAST - EBITDA OF EUR 8.5 MILLION - SHARP RISE IN EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE

* H1 REVENUES AND INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES ROSE TO A NEARLY SEVENFOLD AMOUNT OF EUR 13.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.5 MILLION AFTER EUR -2.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016, SURPASSING EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD IS AIMING FOR A SHARP RISE IN REVENUES ALONG WITH A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN INCOME FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​