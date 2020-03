March 27 (Reuters) - Panterra Gold Ltd:

* NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE $5.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $8.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $43.9 MILLION VERSUS $55.5 MILLION

* FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CURRENTLY MINIMAL