Jan 23 (Reuters) - Panterra Gold Ltd:

* QTRLY LAS LAGUNAS GOLD/SILVER PROJECT GOLD PRODUCTION 11,754 OZ, UP 4.7 PERCENT Q-O-Q

* QTRLY LAS LAGUNAS GOLD/SILVER PROJECT SALES $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $13.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* UPDATES ON 6 ALBION REACTORS RUPTURE ON JAN 8, SAYS DORÉ SHIPMENTS TO GOLD REFINERY IN SWITZERLAND TO BE SUSPENDED FOR 3 WEEKS