April 21 (Reuters) - Pantheon Resources PLC:

* PANTHEON RESOURCES - IMPLEMENTATION OF COST SAVING INITIATIVES

* PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC - REVIEWING ITS ENTIRE BUSINESS TO REDUCE NON-ESSENTIAL COSTS

* PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC - HAS IMPLEMENTED A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARIES ACROSS COMPANY

* PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC - CONTINUES TO SEEK A FARM IN PARTNER FOR ITS ALASKAN PROJECTS