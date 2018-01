BRIEF-Papa John's Announces CFO Departure

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc:

* PAPA JOHN’S ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PAPA JOHN‘S INTERNATIONAL INC - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER LANCE TUCKER IS DEPARTING COMPANY

* PAPA JOHN‘S INTERNATIONAL INC - LANCE TUCKER IS DEPARTING TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT JACK IN BOX INC

* PAPA JOHN‘S INTERNATIONAL INC - WILL IMMEDIATELY COMMENCE SEARCH, TO INCLUDE INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES, FOR A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: