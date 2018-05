May 8 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc:

* PAPA JOHN’S ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MILLION VERSUS $449.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $439.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%