April 19 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc:

* PAPA MURPHY’S ANNOUNCES REFRANCHISING TRANSACTION IN COLORADO

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, FRESH TAKE, LLC WILL OPERATE A TOTAL OF 28 PAPA MURPHY’S STORES ACROSS STATE OF COLORADO

* ANNOUNCED REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY OWNED STORES IN COLORADO TO FRESH TAKE LLC

* EXPECTS TO OPERATE AROUND 60 COMPANY-OWNED STORES BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: