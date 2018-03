BRIEF-Papa Murphy’S Holdings Reports Q4 Pro Forma Earnings Per Share $0.25

March 14 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc:

* PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $30.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DOMESTIC SYSTEM COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 2.6%

* QTRLY REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* PAPA MURPHY’S SEES 2018 DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE COMP. STORE SALES GROWTH FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS, INCLUDING LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN Q1

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $21 MILLION