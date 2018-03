March 27 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc:

* PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC - NIK RUPP HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018

* PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC - MARK HUTCHENS, INCUMBENT CFO, WILL REMAIN AS EVP AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: