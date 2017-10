Sept 18 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc - ‍CFO Mark Hutchens has been promoted to role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of company​

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - ‍Hutchens will continue in his role as chief financial officer until a qualified replacement is found​