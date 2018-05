May 9 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc:

* PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.9 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PAPA MURPHY’S - SUBSEQUENT TO Q1-END, CO ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING FRANCHISE-OWNER, FRESH TAKE, TO REFRANCHISE COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN COLORADO

* FULL-YEAR SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT FLAT FOR FISCAL 2018