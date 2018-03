March 26 (Reuters) - Papoutsanis:

* SAYS 2017 TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO € 20.8 MILLION VERSUS TO € 18.0 MILLION IN 2016 AN INCREASE OF 15.2%

* SAYS 2017 RESULTS AFTER TAXES AT PROFITS OF EUR 420,39 THOUSAND VERSUS LOSSES OF 50,36 THOUSAND EUR IN 2016