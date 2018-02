Feb 14 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc:

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC - ANNOUNCED ITS COMMON STOCK HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR LISTING ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC - COMMON STOCK IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON NYSE UNDER ITS CURRENT SYMBOL “PARR” BEGINNING ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: