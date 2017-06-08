FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Para Resources announces update on El Limon
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Para Resources announces update on El Limon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Para Resources Inc

* Para Resources announces update on El Limon

* During month of May 2017, El Limon mill was re-commissioned after 18-month renovation and upgrade

* Para Resources Inc says is planning on closing final tranche of previously announced private placement on or before June 15

* Results of first three weeks of commissioning are consistent with plan, expect metrics to improve across board over coming months

* Ramp up to full 200+ tonnes per day at El Limon mill is expected over a 12 - 16 week period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

