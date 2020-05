May 12 (Reuters) - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GROUP OF DIRECTORS SOLD A PORTION OF SHARES TO OFFSHORE INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* MANAGING DIRECTOR SOLD 4.0 MILLION SHARES AS PART OF BLOCK TRADE

* MANAGING DIRECTOR STILL OWNS 8.68% OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)