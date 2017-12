Dec 27 (Reuters) - Paragon Care Ltd:

* ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF TWO BUSINESSES, INSIGHT SURGICAL AND MEDTECH SOLUTIONS.

* ACQUISITIONS IN INSIGHT SURGICAL AND MEDTECH SOLUTIONS BOTH EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE

* ‍SEES 1H FY18 GUIDANCE OF $52 MILLION - $53 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $2.5 MILLION - $3.0 MILLION IN NPAT