BRIEF-Paragon Care Decided To Reduce Fees And Remuneration Of Board Of Directors, CEO And Executive Team

April 29 (Reuters) - Paragon Care Ltd:

* PARAGON CARE LTD - DECIDED TO REDUCE FEES AND REMUNERATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CEO AND EXECUTIVE TEAM

* PARAGON CARE - EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL, BOARD, CEO & SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM AGREED TO CUT OF 30% IN FEES & BASE SALARY

* PARAGON CARE- ASKED MANAGEMENT, STAFF TO CUT WORKING HRS BY 20% WITH MATCHING REDUCTIONS IN SALARIES FROM 2ND WEEK OF APRIL

* PARAGON CARE - APRIL 2020 REVENUE TRACKING AT 30% LESS THAN APRIL 2019 LEVEL, AND ANTICIPATED TO CONTINUE ACROSS Q4 FY20