April 24 (Reuters) - Paragon Care Ltd:

* WILL MEET ITS EARNING GUIDANCE OF $18M TO $19M EBITDA FOR FY18

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER PRO-FORMA FY18 REVENUE OF ABOUT $220 MILLION AND EBITDA BEFORE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $32 MILLION

* ONCE ALL ACQUISITIONS ARE SETTLED THEY ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER 20 PERCENT PLUS EPS ACCRETION ON A PRO-FORMA FY18 BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: